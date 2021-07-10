CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRSP stock opened at $144.33 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

