Critical Contrast: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.66%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.46 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

