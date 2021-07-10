Critical Survey: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Taronis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Amtech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.66 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Amtech Systems $65.46 million 1.99 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -70.31

Taronis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amtech Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems -2.39% -1.97% -1.55%

Risk & Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taronis Technologies and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amtech Systems has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.58%. Given Amtech Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amtech Systems is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Taronis Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The SiC/LED segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.