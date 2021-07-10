Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CYRX opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

