Crypto Village Accelerator Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $0.96 and approximately $90,380.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

