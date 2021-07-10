CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $587,748.02 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $587,748.02 and approximately $98,764.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00161826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.08 or 1.00131792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.98 or 0.00945410 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,185 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

