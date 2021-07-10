CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Cap of $21.82 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $21.82 million and $351.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00060279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00035969 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00263368 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00037742 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,162,682 coins and its circulating supply is 141,162,682 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

