CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $5.62 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.62 million and $8,997.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00162039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,822.16 or 1.00000910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.15 or 0.00943625 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

