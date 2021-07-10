Dai Tops One Day Volume of $292.14 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.50 billion and $292.14 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00888103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00089149 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,492,916,401 coins and its circulating supply is 5,492,915,913 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

