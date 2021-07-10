DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Sells $227,363.23 in Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $227,363.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,915.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

