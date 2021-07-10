Dash (DASH) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $373.24 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $126.82 or 0.00379354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003129 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013682 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.19 or 0.01609905 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,224,279 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

