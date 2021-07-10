Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Dassault Aviation stock opened at $1,160.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.68. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $830.17 and a 1-year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

