Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,291 shares of company stock worth $59,589,144 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

