DeHive Trading Down 25.1% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $489,164.55 and $526,588.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00161956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,320.75 or 1.00029787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00947613 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,722 coins and its circulating supply is 743,987 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

