Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLVHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at $143.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.