Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WILYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WILYY opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Demant A/S (WILYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.