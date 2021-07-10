Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,477 ($45.43).

LON:DLN traded up GBX 63 ($0.82) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,484 ($45.52). 139,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,443.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,602 ($47.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.27.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

