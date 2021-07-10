Desire (DSR) Market Cap Hits $34,615.47

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Desire has a market capitalization of $34,615.47 and approximately $23,712.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,722.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.84 or 0.06226864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.18 or 0.01459496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00391893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00145454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.06 or 0.00634766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00407439 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00325220 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

