Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Cap of $248,804.28

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Devery has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $248,804.28 and $5,579.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.80 or 0.00882852 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

