Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 54.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

