dForce Market Capitalization Achieves $15.48 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One dForce coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 1% against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $868,213.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.52 or 0.00905061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00089594 BTC.

dForce (DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

