Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DGEAF opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77. Diageo has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $50.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

