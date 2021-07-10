DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DMAC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.53. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

