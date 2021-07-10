DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.56 million and $11,908.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00625305 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,048,868,838 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,657,505 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

