Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 34.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 156,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.