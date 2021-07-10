Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 81,471 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $106,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,758,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

