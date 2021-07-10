Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $108.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,723,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313,933 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $108,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.71.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

