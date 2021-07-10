Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $109.51 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of Kirby worth $109,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kirby by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.85. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.