Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.75 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $113,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $566.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.84 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.54.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

