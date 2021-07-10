Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $114,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

