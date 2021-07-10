Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $115,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,639,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

SYNA stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $158.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.