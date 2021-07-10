Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,545 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $107,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.02 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

