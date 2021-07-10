DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $2,530,917.64 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

DKNG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,971,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,391,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

