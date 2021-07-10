Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $29.14. 141,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

