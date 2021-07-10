DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reiterated their hold rating on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

DTM opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

