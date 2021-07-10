DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.60. 1,127,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

