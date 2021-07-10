Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DCT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,425 shares of company stock worth $6,133,031. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

