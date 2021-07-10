Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$11.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.62 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.27.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

