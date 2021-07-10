DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.71.

NYSE DD opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

