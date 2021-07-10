Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,544 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Dycom Industries worth $83,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,401,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

DY stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 210,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.70.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

