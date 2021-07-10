Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

