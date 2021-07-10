Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $98,000 Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 435,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 376,290 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

