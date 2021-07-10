Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $136,000 in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

