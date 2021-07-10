Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAQ. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.85 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

