Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
