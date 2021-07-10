Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 24,425 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $11.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

