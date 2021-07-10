Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 9,964 Shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in D8 were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in D8 by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in D8 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEH opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

