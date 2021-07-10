Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

