e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $17,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $795,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $551,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.10 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

