Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 52-week low of $84.87 and a 52-week high of $154.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

